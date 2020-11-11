Manatee County prepares for Eta

Manatee County is getting ready for Tropical Storm Eta, which began impacting the area Wednesday morning. The county has issued voluntary evacuations for low-lying and coastal communities and Manatee County beaches are closed.

Manatee County school campuses are closed Thursday and Friday. E-learning will be held on those days.

Manatee County has opened two refuges of last resort: Manatee High School and Mills Elementary School, which opened at noon on Wednesday. However, due to COVID-19 concerns, officials are asking residents to shelter in place and use one of the community shelters as a last resort.

LINK: Hurricane Eta information: Manatee County

Portions of Holmes Beach, which typically experiences localized flooding, are already flooding and the water is expected to rise as the rain continues along with a possible storm surge.

LINK: Track Eta on MyFoxHurricane.com

Advertisement

Holmes Beach Police Chief Bill Tokajer is advising residents to stay away from Anna Maria Island unless you live there or are taking care of a relative there. He says the weather will get worse as the day goes on and recommends removing loose items such as chairs from patios and balconies.

STAY CONNECTED: Download the free FOX 13 News app for Live SkyTower Radar, forecast videos, and more weather coverage