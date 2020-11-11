Manatee County prepares for Eta

Expand / Collapse search
Storm Surge Warning
is in effect, Coastal Citrus County, Coastal Hernando County, Coastal Pasco, Pinellas County, Coastal Hillsborough County, Coastal Manatee County, Coastal Sarasota County
12
Tornado Watch
from WED 8:08 AM EST until WED 5:00 PM EST, Tampa Bay waters, Coastal waters from Englewood to Tarpon Springs FL out 20 NM, DeSoto County, Hardee County, Hillsborough County, Manatee County, Pinellas County, Sarasota County
River Flood Warning
from THU 1:00 PM EST until SAT 1:00 AM EST, Manatee County
Tropical Storm Warning
is in effect, Coastal Citrus County, Inland Citrus County, Coastal Hernando County, Inland Hernando County, Coastal Pasco, Inland Pasco County, Pinellas County, Coastal Hillsborough County, Inland Hillsborough County, Coastal Manatee County, Inland Manatee County, Coastal Sarasota County, Inland Sarasota County, Sumter County, Polk County
Hurricane Watch
is in effect, Coastal Citrus County, Coastal Hernando County, Coastal Pasco, Pinellas County, Coastal Hillsborough County, Coastal Manatee County
River Flood Warning
from FRI 3:18 AM EST until SUN 7:00 AM EST, Hardee County
River Flood Warning
from THU 7:40 PM EST until SAT 7:00 AM EST, Hillsborough County
River Flood Warning
from THU 8:20 AM EST until THU 5:15 PM EST, Hillsborough County
Rip Tide Statement
from WED 6:00 AM EST until FRI 7:00 AM EST, Pinellas County, Coastal Hillsborough County, Coastal Manatee County, Coastal Sarasota County
Flash Flood Watch
from TUE 9:41 PM EST until FRI 1:00 PM EST, Coastal Citrus County, Inland Citrus County, Coastal Hernando County, Inland Hernando County, Coastal Pasco, Inland Pasco County, Pinellas County, Coastal Hillsborough County, Inland Hillsborough County, Coastal Manatee County, Inland Manatee County, Coastal Sarasota County, Inland Sarasota County, Sumter County, Polk County, Hardee County, DeSoto County, Highlands County
Tropical Weather Statement
until WED 7:00 PM EST, Coastal Citrus County, Inland Citrus County, Coastal Hernando County, Inland Hernando County, Coastal Pasco, Inland Pasco County, Pinellas County, Coastal Hillsborough County, Inland Hillsborough County, Coastal Manatee County, Inland Manatee County, Coastal Sarasota County, Inland Sarasota County, Sumter County, Polk County, Hardee County, DeSoto County, Highlands County
High Surf Advisory
from WED 6:00 AM EST until THU 1:00 PM EST, Pinellas County, Coastal Hillsborough County, Coastal Manatee County, Coastal Sarasota County

Manatee County prepares for Eta

By
Published 
Manatee County
FOX 13 News

Preparing for Eta in Manatee County

Kimberly Kuizon reports.&nbsp;

ANNA MARIA ISLAND, Fla. - Manatee County is getting ready for Tropical Storm Eta, which began impacting the area Wednesday morning. The county has issued voluntary evacuations for low-lying and coastal communities and Manatee County beaches are closed. 

Manatee County school campuses are closed Thursday and Friday. E-learning will be held on those days.  

Manatee County has opened two refuges of last resort: Manatee High School and Mills Elementary School, which opened at noon on Wednesday. However, due to COVID-19 concerns, officials are asking residents to shelter in place and use one of the community shelters as a last resort.

LINK: Hurricane Eta information: Manatee County

Portions of Holmes Beach, which typically experiences localized flooding, are already flooding and the water is expected to rise as the rain continues along with a possible storm surge. 

LINK: Track Eta on MyFoxHurricane.com

Holmes Beach Police Chief Bill Tokajer is advising residents to stay away from Anna Maria Island unless you live there or are taking care of a relative there. He says the weather will get worse as the day goes on and recommends removing loose items such as chairs from patios and balconies.

STAY CONNECTED: Download the free FOX 13 News app for Live SkyTower Radar, forecast videos, and more weather coverage