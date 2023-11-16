Salvation Army of Manatee County turns 'Red Kettle Drive' into a dive

Christmas is in the air and under the water.

Major Tom Richmond with the Salvation Army of Manatee County turned the kick-off to the area’s Red Kettle drive into a dive.

"It’s not about getting into a pool today; it’s about making sure that we meet the needs of the people in this community, and we are so excited for it," he said.

READ: Manatee County elementary school employee accused of molesting student: MCSO

Major Richmond spent an hour under the water at Florida Underwater Sports.

"He wanted to come up with a special way to emphasize the need this year. He’s a diver. He has been since the 80s, and he said we need to go deeper, and we are 10 feet deeper this year," said his wife, Major Jenny Richmond.

Major Tom Richmond wore his signature Salvation Army suit under his scuba gear.

He replaced the silver bell with two paddles with the words ‘ding’ and ‘dong.’

They symbolized donations coming in underwater and online.

"With the rising cost of everything, it is so important this year more than any other year, people are just having a hard time making ends meet, so it’s great we are able to come alongside our families and provide their children with Christmas gifts," said Major Jenny Richmond.

In what could be the first kettle dive, ever, the Salvation Army of Manatee County’s goal this year is $250,000.

"I thought, what a great thing to use the pool for is to showcase the start of the holiday season and the start of the bell ringing," said Greg Galford, the president of Florida Underwater Sports.

By the time he surfaced, nearly $11,000 in donations were pledged. The first $10,000 will be matched, meaning the Thursday morning dive surfaced right around $22,000.

"People will have a great Christmas because of what the folks down here gave to us, and we are so happy," said Major Richmond.

Click here to contribute or call (941)-748-5110 to donate during business hours.