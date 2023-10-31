Man dies after being shot while riding bike in Palmetto, suspect charged: MCSO

article

A man has died after the Manatee County Sheriff's Office said he was shot while biking on the street in Palmetto last week.

According to MCSO, deputies responded to the 1500 block of 2nd Avenue West Palmetto on Oct. 20 to find a 60-year-old man lying along the side of the road with a gunshot wound to the head.

READ: City of Clearwater accepting candy donations this week to send overseas to U.S. service members

Deputies said the man had been in a fight with another man a few blocks away before the shooting. Detectives determined that Leroy Lee Hope Sr., of Palmetto, then drove his car by the victim, pulled over, got out of his car, and shot the victim while he was riding his bicycle.

Hope was arrested the next day on an unrelated charge of DUI as detectives were still working to identify him as a suspect. He has since been charged with Second Degree Murder and Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon.