Manatee County Sheriff’s Office searching for missing teen

The Manatee County Sheriff’s Office is searching for Edwin Chi Che-Leonardo.

The 18-year-old was last seen around 7 a.m. on Feb. 2 running away from Centerstone Behavioral Hospital and Addiction Center at 2020 26th Ave. E. in Bradenton.

Che-Leonardo made statements about wanting to harm himself.

He was last seen wearing blue jeans, a blue shirt and no shoes.

Anyone with any information is asked to call 941-747-3011.

