Manatee County teen to learn his fate more than a year after shooting death of high school wrestler

The Brief The teen charged in the accidental shooting death of another Manatee County teen will be sentenced this afternoon. Carter Layne has pleaded no contest to second-degree manslaughter. Jann Michael Feeney’s loved ones fear the consequences may not match the loss.



Jann Michael Feeney, known by the moniker JM, was just 16 when he was shot and killed by another teen at a party in March 2024.

Carter Layne says the shooting was an accident and has entered a plea of no contest to manslaughter. His sentencing hearing is scheduled for Wednesday afternoon.

The backstory:

Feeney, a beloved Manatee High School student and wrestler, was killed when Layne pointed a pistol at his chest and pulled the trigger.

PREVIOUS: Coworkers remember 16-year-old wrestler killed in accidental shooting in Bradenton

According to witnesses, Layne was playing with the gun, claiming it wasn't loaded, and pointing it at other teens before shooting Feeney.

Layne was just days shy of his 18th birthday at the time.

He faces as little as two years in prison if he’s sentenced as a juvenile, or up to 30 years behind bars if sentenced as an adult.

What they're saying:

Feeney’s loved ones fear Layne may be granted a far more lenient sentence because of his age.

PREVIOUS: Community pushes for justice in death of Manatee High School wrestler

"There is a chance that Carter Layne could get youth offender status, and we feel that it's totally inappropriate in this case," family friend Nancy Ambrose said.

Supporters have written nearly 100 letters urging the court to deny Layne youthful offender status — a designation that could substantially reduce his punishment. The maximum sentence for manslaughter is 30 years, but with youthful offender status, Layne could face significantly less time.

"He needs to pay for what he’s done," said Andrew Guglumini, Feeney’s wrestling coach. "I'd be extremely disappointed and enraged if he ends up getting charged as a juvenile. That won't be anything."

What's next:

Layne is scheduled to learn his sentence during a hearing at the Manatee County courthouse today.