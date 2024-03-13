Coworkers remember 16-year-old wrestler killed in accidental shooting in Bradenton

Coworkers and friends are remembering a 16-year-old high school student who police say was accidentally shot and killed in Bradenton on Friday night.

Manatee County deputies arrested a 17-year-old for manslaughter after a gun went off in the backyard of a home, killing Jann Michael Feeney, who went by JM.

JM worked at the Beach House in Bradenton Beach with his mom and sister.

Coworker Seth Kondor, the culinary director at the restaurant, described JM as a dedicated athlete, hardworking, and genuinely kind.

"I can't believe that happened. I just, I still remember him walking into work, just be a bundle of joy. Always smiling," said Kondor.

The two bonded over their shared love of wrestling.

JM wrestled for Manatee High School, and Kondor officiates the sport.

"It takes a special kind of person, you know, to lose weight [and] push yourself to extreme limits just physically and mentally. And he just had an overall great personality," Kondor said. "It's sad just being a junior, you know, still had one more year of high school- just for the wrestling season to try to prove something to yourself."

All of those dreams and potential were stolen in seconds Friday night.

Manatee County detectives say teenagers were hanging out in the backyard of a home on 8th Ave. Drive when a gun went off, killing JM.

The tragedy shook the staff at the Beach House which is now pulling together to support JM’s family, raising more than $20,000 so far.

"I think it speaks volumes about, not only JM, but his family," he said.

There will be a celebration of life for JM on Saturday.