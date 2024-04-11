Expand / Collapse search
River Flood Warning
from THU 12:36 PM EDT until THU 10:36 PM EDT, Hillsborough County
6
Coastal Flood Warning
from THU 3:55 AM EDT until THU 8:00 PM EDT, Coastal Citrus County, Coastal Hernando County, Coastal Pasco, Pinellas County, Coastal Hillsborough County, Coastal Manatee County, Coastal Sarasota County
Rip Current Statement
until SAT 8:00 AM EDT, Pinellas County, Coastal Hillsborough County, Coastal Manatee County, Coastal Sarasota County
Wind Advisory
until THU 8:00 PM EDT, Coastal Citrus County, Inland Citrus County, Coastal Hernando County, Inland Hernando County, Coastal Pasco, Inland Pasco County, Pinellas County, Coastal Hillsborough County, Inland Hillsborough County, Coastal Manatee County, Inland Manatee County, Coastal Sarasota County, Inland Sarasota County, Sumter County, Polk County, Hardee County, DeSoto County, Highlands County
Small Craft Advisory
from THU 1:56 PM EDT until FRI 8:00 AM EDT, Coastal waters from Tarpon Springs to Suwannee River FL out 20 NM, Tampa Bay waters, Coastal waters from Englewood to Tarpon Springs FL out 20 NM
High Surf Advisory
from THU 8:00 AM EDT until FRI 8:00 PM EDT, Pinellas County, Coastal Hillsborough County, Coastal Manatee County, Coastal Sarasota County

Manatee deaths on Nature Coast causing renewed worries

By
Updated  April 11, 2024 5:29pm EDT
Manatees
FOX 13 News

Manatees found dead along Mud River in Hernando County

FOX 13's Aaron Mesmer reports.

WEEKI WACHEE, Fla. - The recent deaths of several manatees in the Mud River in Hernando County have state wildlife experts along Florida's Nature Coast concerned.

Five manatees died in a little more than a month period earlier this year, along with a sixth last month, all in the Mud River. This comes after only one manatee death was reported in Hernando County in all of 2023.

"Anytime you have a death of a protected species, that's a concern," said Hernando County Commissioner John Allocco.

Allocco has spoken with the Florida Fish and Wildlife Commission and told FOX 13 experts traced the problem back to Hurricane Idalia.

"The storm water from Idalia caused saltwater intrusion up into the rivers and damage to the eelgrass that they would normally eat," he said.

That forced the manatees to search for a different food source. Necropsies indicate their dietary change became deadly in these animals, causing "gut shock," a lethal gastrointestinal condition.

READ: Semi-truck flips on its side during severe weather in Tampa

Allocco said there were other problems he spotted in the reports.

"The manatees during the necropsies have all shown signs of previous rib fractures, which are from boat strikes," he said, adding, while the deaths might be viewed as natural, he believes the other injuries were preventable. "We are working with FWC to improve our manatee protection zones. I think that would be a good place to start and then educate the public."

As of April 5, there have been nearly 190 manatee deaths in Florida, with the most reported in Lee, Brevard and Citrus Counties.

SIGN UP: Click here to sign up for the FOX 13 daily newsletter

WATCH FOX 13 NEWS