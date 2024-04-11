Manatee deaths on Nature Coast causing renewed worries

The recent deaths of several manatees in the Mud River in Hernando County have state wildlife experts along Florida's Nature Coast concerned.

Five manatees died in a little more than a month period earlier this year, along with a sixth last month, all in the Mud River. This comes after only one manatee death was reported in Hernando County in all of 2023.

"Anytime you have a death of a protected species, that's a concern," said Hernando County Commissioner John Allocco.

Allocco has spoken with the Florida Fish and Wildlife Commission and told FOX 13 experts traced the problem back to Hurricane Idalia.

"The storm water from Idalia caused saltwater intrusion up into the rivers and damage to the eelgrass that they would normally eat," he said.

That forced the manatees to search for a different food source. Necropsies indicate their dietary change became deadly in these animals, causing "gut shock," a lethal gastrointestinal condition.

READ: Semi-truck flips on its side during severe weather in Tampa

Allocco said there were other problems he spotted in the reports.

"The manatees during the necropsies have all shown signs of previous rib fractures, which are from boat strikes," he said, adding, while the deaths might be viewed as natural, he believes the other injuries were preventable. "We are working with FWC to improve our manatee protection zones. I think that would be a good place to start and then educate the public."

As of April 5, there have been nearly 190 manatee deaths in Florida, with the most reported in Lee, Brevard and Citrus Counties.

SIGN UP: Click here to sign up for the FOX 13 daily newsletter