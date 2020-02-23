Manatee deputies rescue distressed pelican on Anna Maria Island

article

Two Manatee County deputies discovered a pelican in distress Sunday morning on Anna Maria Island near the City Pier. The bird had a fishing hook in its mouth and fishing line wrapped around its bill and wing, preventing it from opening its mouth or flying. The tide was coming in and the bird was falling over in the surf.

One of the deputies sprang into action by entering the water with her waterproof boots. She was able to rescue the pelican and the team removed the fishing line to free its bill and wing.

Courtesy: Manatee County Sheriff's Office

The Manatee County Sheriff’s Office said Wildlife Rescue will attempt to remove the fishing hook from its mouth and rehabilitate the bird.