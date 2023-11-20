Manatee Viewing Center in Apollo Beach reopens with new improvements

article

In a thrilling development for nature enthusiasts, the TECO Manatee Viewing Center in Apollo Beach has reopened its doors with exciting new enhancements.

Over the summer, the center underwent transformative changes, welcoming visitors to explore an elevated experience.

READ: Hulk Hogan's son arrested for DUI in Clearwater: CPD

One highlight of these upgrades is the addition of a striking 150-foot viewing platform along the tidal walk trail.

This vantage point offers an unprecedented up-close encounter with the gentle manatees, unlocking a previously inaccessible spot.

As visitors traverse the newly enriched landscape, they’ll also discover a magnificent viewing tower on one of the nature trails, providing a breathtaking panoramic view of Tampa Bay—a captivating feature that adds to the center’s allure.

"The more we can educate and let you see these animals in the wild, the more you're going to be inspired to protect these amazing animals," said Jamie Woodlee with the TECO Manatee Viewing Center.

With these innovative additions, the TECO Manatee Viewing Center ensures that guests can immerse themselves in an even more enriching and intimate encounter with Florida’s beloved marine residents.

Whether marveling at the manatees from the elevated platform or savoring the sweeping vistas from the viewing tower, visitors are in for an unforgettable experience at this renowned wildlife destination.