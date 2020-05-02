Mariachi band serenades farmers in the field in show of appreciation

A group of unsung heroes was recently serenaded at work. Farmworkers in Bakersfield, California were surprised with lunch, a parade and a mariachi performance.

The hard work these men and women do to make sure fresh food fills up the supermarkets did not go unrecognized. The farmhands received a meal and a show in the middle of their shifts.

The show featured the musical stylings of "mariachi sol y la luna" and the meal was courtesy of local restaurants.

All this, while a parade of people in cars holding signs and honking their horns made their way through the fields.

At the end of the day, the workers also left with care packages filled with sunscreen, masks, toilet paper and snacks.