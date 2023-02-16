Firefighters battling massive, raging fire burning several acres near nursery in Kissimmee

Firefighters are working to protect a nursery in Kissimmee after a massive fire nearby broke out early Thursday morning.

According to Osceola Fire officials, a call came in around 2 a.m. about the fire burning behind Nursery Supplies, Inc. at 2050 Ave. A. Officials said about 2 acres of plastic planters were ablaze before spreading.

The nursery itself is not on fire, but it was evacuated because workers were inside.

During a press conference on Thursday, Deputy Chief Jon Haskett with Osceola County Fire said about 75 firefighters with Orange County, Osceola County, and Kissimmee are working to put the fire out, which is expected to take several hours.

He said crews are using water and foam to try and knock out the fire. Chief Haskett added that there was likely a propone tank explosion inside the fire area, but all other tanks are secured.

No injuries have been reported and there are no evacuation orders, but he said that could change. The cause of the fire has not been determined yet.

There are thousands of plastic pots kept on the premises, Chief Haskett said.

Video shows the raging fire sending massive amounts of smoke into the night sky over Kissimmee.

Fire officials are monitoring the air quality because of the large amount of smoke coming from the burning plastic. Chief Haskett recommended that anyone with breathing issues in the area should stay inside for now.

