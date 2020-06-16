Meat Market steakhouse in Tampa reports COVID-19 exposure

article

A popular South Tampa restaurant had to focus on some deep-cleaning after a COVID-19 scare.

Meat Market Tampa in Hyde Park Village shared on social media that owners learned early last week of a COVID-19 exposure. An employee reported they weren't feeling well and was told to stay home and get tested.

“Despite our best efforts to mitigate exposure by implementing temperature checks, daily questionnaires of our staff, and complying with all CDC, OSHA, local, state and federal guidelines, we have become aware of an exposure of COVID-19 at our Tampa restaurant early last week,” the restaurant confirmed on Facebook. “As such, per CDC guidelines, we immediately implemented risk mitigation protocols, including contact tracing.”

The restaurant said it implemented "risk-mitigation protocols" including contact tracing and asked anyone who came in contact with the employee to stay home for 14 days.

"We also remind our staff on premises, that they are required to wear a mask and gloves at all times, without exception while working at the restaurant," according to the Facebook post. "We will also continue to take the temperature of all staff and customers, before entering the restaurant premises."

The restaurant also shared the same message on its Instagram account. In a response to a follower, they wrote, "We were informed on Monday June 8 by an employee they were not feeling well. They were instructed to stay home, and get tested which they did."

Neither social media posts mentioned if they will temporarily close following the confirmed case.

Meanwhile in Pinellas County, three bars in downtown St. Petersburg temporarily closed after employees tested positive for the coronavirus. In Tarpon Springs, Rusty Bellies Waterfront Grill also closed its doors after a COVID-19 exposure.

