Medical centers set up tents, prepare for influx of COVID-19 patients

Hospitals across the Bay Area are trying to prepare for a surge in COVID-19 patients.

Outside some Advent Health locations, white tents are going up, just in case.

“That is preparing for surge so when we do have an influx of patients we have a process to make sure all patients get the same standard of care,” said Brandon Bougard,

Assistant VP of nursing services with Advent Health, Brandon Bougard said their preparations will help caregivers process patients quickly and give the highest level of care.

“We always have emergency plans in place. This is a bit different, for example, a hurricane, but we're very well prepared,” Bougard said.

Meanwhile, all visitors are being screened before going inside the facility and entry points are limited. Hospital officials say they have enough ventilators to treat patients.



Procedures are similar at BayCare locations including, at St. Joe’s in Tampa.

"We're trying to stay on top of what estimated projections could be,” said Dr. Peter Charvat, chief medical officer. “I think it’s different because we don’t have a current vaccine, we don’t have treatment, this is new to our communities,” he said.