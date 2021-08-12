MegaCon draws mega crowds amid rising COVID cases in Central Florida

MegaCon Orlando is bringing some mega crowds to the Orange County Convention Center. Organizers say they have some new rules in place to prevent the spread of COVID.

The event kicked off Thursday afternoon. On day one, it was shoulder-to-shoulder.

"We were a little concerned as the show was progressing and the rising cases but overall I think everybody is having a good time," said Robert Bauer, who has the "Cat 5 Ghostbusters" booth at the event.

Some other major conventions scheduled to be held in Orange County were recently canceled because of the COVID surge. MegaCon officials say they’re requiring masks and reminding guests to be mindful of spreading germs.

"We’re of course asking people to make sure they’re sanitizing and washing their hands regularly and also keep their distance where they can and if they’re not feeling well to return or stay home," said Andrew Moyes, Fan Expo HQ VP.

MegaCon was canceled in 2020 because of COVID-19. But in 2019, around 100,000 people came out for the pop culture event.

"A lot has changed over the last 15 months – I’m just so grateful that everyone is back together," Moyes said.

Organizers haven’t said how many people they are expecting this time around. Vendors and fans say they’re just happy to be back.

"I know they’re trying to make everyone as happy as possible with as many safety procedures as they can," said one guest.

MegaCon Orlando runs through Sunday.

Watch FOX 35 News for the latest Central Florida headlines.