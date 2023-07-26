Miami-Dade police director recovering from self-inflicted gunshot wound: ‘We are optimistic’

The director of the Miami-Dade Police Department is alert, awake and responsive as he recovers in a Tampa hospital after shooting himself on the side of I-75 in Hillsborough County following a domestic incident in downtown Tampa earlier in the evening.

On Wednesday, Miami-Dade Mayor Danielle Levine Cava provided an update on Freddy Ramirez and announced an interim chief of public safety and interim director for the Miami-Dade Police Department.

According to law enforcement, Ramirez was in Tampa for the annual gathering of the Florida Sheriff’s Association when Tampa police said they had third-hand information that he got into an argument with his wife and was pointing a gun at himself.

But, he said later he had not taken out his gun and that he had no intention of hurting himself or others. TPD said his wife also corroborated his statement and that she was not worried about violence occurring.

He was allowed to leave without being arrested or Baker-acted, according to officials with the police department.

But while he was on his way back to Miami, he pulled over near Riverview and shot himself.

"[I'm] not sure what the problem is, but [he] tried a permanent solution to a temporary problem," said Hillsborough County Sheriff Chad Chronister. "And it was a self-inflicted gunshot."

On Wednesday, Mayor Cava said Ramirez is in stable condition after undergoing surgery on Monday.

"Every day he is recovering to regain his strength. He is now alert, awake and responsive. We are optimistic that he will continue to recover swiftly surrounded by his family and his loved ones," Mayor Cava said. "I am glad that we were able to be by his side in this time of darkness as together we hope to see some light."

Chief Ramirez was with the Miami-Dade Police Department for nearly 30 years. He rose through the ranks starting as an officer in 1995 to become director in 2020. Mayor Cava said he has a distinguished career and a distinguished record for protecting the community for decades.

"He is a committed public servant who earned my trust and the trust of my fellow administration as well," Mayor Cava shared. "I elevated him to the chief of safety and emergency response as well as being director of the Miami-Dade Police Department. It’s a role in which he was wholly committed to advancing our public safety initiatives, running a top-notch police department, overseeing our Miami-Dade Fire Rescue and emergency management departments and always, always supporting our officers and first responders."

Mayor Cava said Ramirez led the county’s police response to the Surfside condo collapse and held up his officers and the community when one of his officers was shot and killed in the line of duty.

"Freddy is the type of leader, the type of man who bears the burdens of those around him. He carries the weight of this department and he is always willing to take on more. He’s a strong and invaluable member of my team and he has served Miami-Dade County honorably, and, in fact, he has done so for most of his life. We are keeping him, his family and his entire Miami-Dade family in our prayers at this time."

Mayor Cava has appointed the chief of corrections and forensics J.D. Patterson as the interim chief of public safety. She also appointed Deputy Director Stephanie McDaniels as the interim director of the Miami-Dade Police Department.

Both appointments will be in place until further notice.

"This incident is also a tragic reminder of the critical role that mental health plays in our law enforcement officers well-being, all of public safety officers. The reality is that these jobs are very demanding, stressful and they are emotionally taxing. They often require officers to put their lives on the line. SO, mental health will always be a concern for our officers and our public safety officers who put their lives on the line and leave their families each and every morning without a guarantee they will ever return. We must continue to eliminate any stigma around mental health care to ensure that it is listed as an essential part of your health care.

"Nothing matters right now more than Chief Ramirez’s health and the well-being of his family. We join his family, his loved ones and his entire Miami-Dade family in continuing to pray for his swift recovery," Mayor Cava shared.

If you or a loved one is feeling distressed, call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline. The crisis center provides free and confidential emotional support 24 hours a day, 7 days a week to civilians and veterans. Call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 988 or 1-800-273-8255. Or text HOME to 741-741 (Crisis Text Line).

CLICK HERE for the warning signs and risk factors of suicide. Call 1-800-273-TALK for free and confidential emotional support.