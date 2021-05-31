Miami-Dade Police release video of shooting suspects that left 2 dead, 21 injured

Two people died and at least 21 others were injured early Sunday morning during a shooting outside a South Florida banquet hall, police said.

Authorities called on the public to help identify the shooters. They released surveillance video of the suspects and vehicle involved on Monday morning.

"This type of gun violence has to stop. Every weekend it’s the same thing," said the police director of Miami-Dade County, Alfredo "Freddy" Ramirez III, whose officers were hunting down three suspects believed to have been involved in Sunday’s violence.

"These are cold blooded murderers that shot indiscriminately into a crowd and we will seek justice," Ramirez said in a tweet.

Two people died at the scene, police said. As many as 25 people went to various hospitals for treatment.

Clayton Dillard and his family waited outside the El Mula Banquet Hall in northwest Miami-Dade County, where Sunday’s shooting took place shortly after midnight, hoping for news about a loved one they feared was among the two fatalities.

"I know he’s there," Dillard said, "but they won’t let me come claim him."

Police said the banquet hall had been rented out for a concert. Gunfire began when three people got out of an SUV shortly after midnight and shot into a crowd with assault rifles and handguns. The shooting was targeted, Ramirez said, but did not elaborate.

Miami-Dade police investigate near shell case evidence markers on the ground where a mass shooting took place outside of a banquet hall on May 30, 2021 in Hialeah, Florida. Police say that two people died, and an estimated 20 to 25 people are injured Expand

Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis joined in mourning on Sunday, saying on Twitter he was "praying for the recovery" of the victims and pledged help from state authorities.

"We are working with local authorities to bring justice to the perpetrators. Justice needs to be swift & severe!" DeSantis tweeted.

Democratic state Sen. Shevrin Jones said he wants DeSantis to do more than just pray. He’s calling on the governor to sit down with Democrats to discuss meaningful ways of addressing gun violence.

"Thoughts and prayers have been going on for years and thoughts and prayers haven’t done a damn thing inside the Black community — or any community when it comes to gun violence," Jones said.

But he acknowledged Republicans are resistant to discuss the issue.

"Republicans don’t want to talk about guns. They think we’re trying to take their guns away from them. If their talking point is that guns are for protection, or that guns are for hunting, just know that that terminology is different in certain communities," Jones said. "Some of these individuals are using guns to murder. Some of these individuals are using guns to hunt people."

