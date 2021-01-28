Miami Heat will use dogs to sniff out COVID-19 among fans before they enter arena

article

For the first time since the start of the pandemic, basketball fans in Miami will once again be able to watch a game in person.

But before Miami Heat fans can enter the arena, they'll be greeted by specially trained dogs who can detect COVID-19 by scent.

WSVN reports that four of the COVID-sniffing dogs will be at American Airlines Arena Thursday night to check all fans before they enter the building.

RELATED: Lowe's announces another $80M in employee bonuses, will hire more than 50,000 workers

"You would walk up to the arena as you normally would, we’ll ask you to stand in line, put your hands by your sides, the dog will simply walk past you," explained Matthew Jafarian, the team's executive vice president of business strategy.

If the dog doesn't detect anything, he will continue to move on through the line of people waiting to get in. But if the dog does detect COVID-19, he will sit by the person as a signal to the handler to let them know the person is presumptive positive.

Advertisement

RELATED: With Mardi Gras parades canceled, New Orleans residents make 'house floats' to celebrate

"We’ll ask you to step out of the line, we’ll give you a refund and send you on your way," Jafarian said.

Up to 2,000 fans will be in attendance for the game. Though they'll be cleared to enter by the dogs, masks will still be required inside.