Michigan murder suspect wanted in 2023 homicide arrested in Tampa

A fugitive accused of shooting and killing a 43-year-old woman in Kalamazoo, Michigan, in 2023 has been captured in Tampa.

The backstory:

According to the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety, Kunta Tavarius Davis was shot to death on September 22, 2023, in the 1300 block of Cameron Street.

That year, the city of Kalamazoo experienced a record level of gun violence, with 22 homicides.

Timeline:

In 2025, the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety (KDPS) established a cold case team with two detectives assigned to focus exclusively on unsolved homicides and the Kalamazoo County prosecutor’s office issued a two-count felony warrant against Daniel Ray Partee, 34, on Aug. 7, 2025, for open murder and felony firearm.

On August 23, 2025, the Temple Terrace Police Department contacted the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office after a citizen returned Partee's wallet to their office.

Investigators found Partee's Florida driver's license in the wallet, and it listed an address in Tampa.

On August 24, 2025, deputies took Partee into custody without incident.

While arresting Partee, deputies found a clear plastic bag containing several Xanax bars.

Now, Partee faces an additional local charge of possession of a controlled substance.

What they're saying:

"No matter how far you run or how well you think you can hide, we will find you," said Sheriff Chad Chronister. "This arrest demonstrates that violent criminals cannot escape justice by crossing state lines. Our deputies worked with our law enforcement partners to ensure this dangerous fugitive was taken off our streets. We will continue to pursue anyone who thinks they can commit heinous crimes elsewhere and find refuge in Hillsborough County. Justice may be delayed, but it will not be denied."

"This arrest highlights the importance of never giving up on seeking justice for victims and their families," said Capt. Danielle Guilds of the Criminal Investigations Division. "The dedication of our cold case detectives, combined with strong partnerships with out-of-state law enforcement agencies, was instrumental in moving this investigation forward. This case is a reminder that time does not diminish our commitment to holding offenders accountable."

What's next:

Partee is currently in custody in Florida, awaiting extradition to Michigan for court proceedings.

Although an arrest has been made, the investigation remains active.

Anyone with information related to this incident is asked to contact the Criminal Investigations Division at 269-337-8139.

Anonymous tips can also be submitted through the Kalamazoo Silent Observer tip line at 269-343-2100, via the P3Tips app, or online at kalamazoosilentobserver.com.