Millions of furniture tip-over kits recalled

The Alliance4Safety and 31 furniture companies have recalled millions of furniture tip-over kits.

The plastic zip ties are supposed to anchor furniture to walls to prevent anything from falling over and hurting someone, particularly children.

However, the Consumer Product Safety Commission says the ties can become brittle and break.

The zip ties being recalled are made by New Age Industries, but were sold by 31 furniture companies across the country.

