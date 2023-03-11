Local non-profit continues to make a difference through baseball

The Miracle By the Bay League opened their third season together with a game at Azaela Park.

As players stepped up to the plate, their biggest cheerleader was right in front of the dugout, Director of league operations Matthew Walker.

"We've served 81 families throughout the course of two seasons, Matthew Walker. "I'm excited to see the expansion. I'm excited to see some returning players."

READ: Spring forward: Daylight saving time arrives this weekend for most of US

28-year-old Matthew Walker is living with cerebral palsy but has never let his disability get in the way of achieving his dreams. In 2018, he created and founded the non-profit Miracle By the Bay.

"Our mission is to empower, inspire and encourage all individuals with various disabilities for special needs youth and adults within our community," Walker added.

Making a difference in the very community he grew up in, he gathered a number of partners, volunteers, and sponsors. He was even able to get support from the Tampa Bay Rays to put on social events and to create the Miracle by the Bay Baseball league for children and adults with disabilities.

MORE: Tampa Bay Beer Week taps into area's booming brewery scene

"I enjoy the energy he shows, and he's an inspiration to other folks," said ADA & Adversity director for the City of St. Pete Lendel Bright. "It has people saying 'okay this can be done'...it doesn't matter what my disability is, I can do this!"

"The city fully supports anything Matt does," added event recruitment coordinator for the City of St. Pete, Shawn Drouin. 'There are no disabilities, only abilities. All of these athletes throw, hit, run and pitch just like anyone else does. It's really the magic of baseball and the magic of what Miracle By the Bay brings."



