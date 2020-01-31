Missing 5-year-old from Hillsborough County found in Pennsylvania; father arrested

article

A 5-year-old girl who was missing for two weeks has been found in another state, according to Hillsborough County investigators.

Deputies said Lesly Mendoza was found in Pennsylvania and her father, 24-year-old Alfredo Mendoza Mendez, was taken into custody by state police on a warrant that was issued by the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office.

Last week, the Child Protective Investigations Division with the sheriff’s office said they attempted to locate the child on January 17, but were unable to find her. They obtained an order to take custody of the 5-year-old, but were unable to find her or her father until they were tracked down in Pennsylvania.

At the time, investigators said she may be in danger due to alleged abuse.

Mendoza Mendez faces a charge of removing a minor from the state or concealing a minor pending a court order.

