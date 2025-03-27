Expand / Collapse search

Missing Child Alert: 14-year-old last seen in Bradenton

By FOX 13 News Staff
Published  March 27, 2025 10:42pm EDT
Bradenton
The Brief

BRADENTON, Fla. - A statewide Missing Child Alert has been issued for a 14-year-old girl last seen in Bradenton, according to the Florida Department of Law Enforcement. 

Surianneylis Perez-Sanchez, 14, was last seen in the 1800 block of Martin Luther King Jr. Avenue in Bradenton, and officials believe she may be with Marlen Daniela Cordona-Barahona. FDLE said they may be traveling to Texas. 

Pictured: Surianneylis Perez-Sanchez. Courtesy: Florida Department of Law Enforcement. 

Perez-Sanchez is described as a white-Hispanic female who is five feet and three inches tall and 70 pounds with red hair and brown eyes, authorities said. She also has a piercing on her tongue and abdomen and her hair may be dyed bright red. 

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Bradenton Police Department at (941) 932-9301 or 911. 

