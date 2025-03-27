Missing Child Alert: 14-year-old last seen in Bradenton
BRADENTON, Fla. - A statewide Missing Child Alert has been issued for a 14-year-old girl last seen in Bradenton, according to the Florida Department of Law Enforcement.
Surianneylis Perez-Sanchez, 14, was last seen in the 1800 block of Martin Luther King Jr. Avenue in Bradenton, and officials believe she may be with Marlen Daniela Cordona-Barahona. FDLE said they may be traveling to Texas.
Pictured: Surianneylis Perez-Sanchez. Courtesy: Florida Department of Law Enforcement.
Perez-Sanchez is described as a white-Hispanic female who is five feet and three inches tall and 70 pounds with red hair and brown eyes, authorities said. She also has a piercing on her tongue and abdomen and her hair may be dyed bright red.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Bradenton Police Department at (941) 932-9301 or 911.
The Source: The information in this story was released by the Florida Department of Law Enforcement.
STAY CONNECTED WITH FOX 13 TAMPA:
- Download the FOX Local app for your smart TV
- Download FOX Local mobile app: Apple | Android
- Download the FOX 13 News app for breaking news alerts, latest headlines
- Download the SkyTower Radar app
- Sign up for FOX 13’s daily newsletter