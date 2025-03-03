Missing Child Alert: 16-year-old last seen in Tampa could be heading for South Florida

The Brief A Missing Child Alert was issued on Monday for a 16-year-old girl last seen in Tampa. She was last seen on February 27 in the 6000 block of Gibson Avenue. Officials said she may be heading for South Florida.



A statewide Missing Child Alert has been issued for a 16-year-old girl last seen in Tampa, according to the Florida Department of Law Enforcement.

Jewel Blackwell, 16, was last seen on February 27 in the 6000 block of Gibson Avenue. Officials said she may be heading for the South Florida area.

She's described as a black female who is five feet and three inches tall, 245 pounds, and has black hair and brown eyes. According to investigators, she was last seen wearing a gray sweater and gray sweatpants.

She also has two nose piercings and a lip piercing, FDLE said.

Anyone with information on where the teen is can call the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office at (813) 247-8200 or 911.

