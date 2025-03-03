Missing Child Alert: 16-year-old last seen in Tampa could be heading for South Florida
TAMPA, Fla. - A statewide Missing Child Alert has been issued for a 16-year-old girl last seen in Tampa, according to the Florida Department of Law Enforcement.
Dig deeper:
Jewel Blackwell, 16, was last seen on February 27 in the 6000 block of Gibson Avenue. Officials said she may be heading for the South Florida area.
Pictured: Jewel Blackwell. Courtesy: Florida Department of Law Enforcement.
She's described as a black female who is five feet and three inches tall, 245 pounds, and has black hair and brown eyes. According to investigators, she was last seen wearing a gray sweater and gray sweatpants.
She also has two nose piercings and a lip piercing, FDLE said.
What you can do:
Anyone with information on where the teen is can call the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office at (813) 247-8200 or 911.
The Source: The information in this story was released by the Florida Department of Law Enforcement.
