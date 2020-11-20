Missing Child alert issued for 13-year-old girl from Miami

article

A Florida Missing Child Alert has been issued for a 13-year-old girl from Miami who may have difficulty communicating.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement said 13-year-old Paige Strickland was last seen around 5 p.m. Thursday in the 1800 block of NW 15 Ave in Miami.

Paid is 5 feet tall, weighs 150 pounds and has dyed purple and blonde hair and brown eyes.

She also has a reddish birthmark on her right cheek, and may have a blue backpack with her.

Investigators say it may be difficult for Paige to communicate.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call the Miami Police Department at 305-603-6300 or dial 911.