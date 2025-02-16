Expand / Collapse search

Missing child found safe, suspect arrested in Broward County: FDLE

Updated  February 17, 2025 11:59am EST
Florida
    • A missing child who was at the heart of an AMBER Alert has been found safe in Broward County, according to the Broward County Sheriff's Office.
    • Investigators say they found the suspect, Nathan Gingles, and the car involved in the incident.

TAMARAC, Fla. - A missing child has been found safe in Broward County after an Amber Alert was issued early Sunday morning, according to the Broward County Sheriff's Office.

Investigators say they found the suspect, Nathan Gingles, and arrested him.

The missing child was found with him, along with the car involved in the incident.

What's next:

An investigation is underway.

The Source: Information for this story was provided by FDLE.

