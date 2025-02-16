Missing child found safe, suspect arrested in Broward County: FDLE
TAMARAC, Fla. - A missing child has been found safe in Broward County after an Amber Alert was issued early Sunday morning, according to the Broward County Sheriff's Office.
Investigators say they found the suspect, Nathan Gingles, and arrested him.
Courtesy: FDLE
The missing child was found with him, along with the car involved in the incident.
READ: Polk County woman accused of attacking man with garden hoe after plans to 'hang out' fell through
What's next:
An investigation is underway.
The Source: Information for this story was provided by FDLE.
STAY CONNECTED WITH FOX 13 TAMPA:
- Download the FOX Local app for your smart TV
- Download FOX Local mobile app: Apple | Android
- Download the FOX 13 News app for breaking news alerts, latest headlines
- Download the SkyTower Radar app
- Sign up for FOX 13’s daily newsletter