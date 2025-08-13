Missing Florida girl found, mother arrested a week after bolting during Walmart theft investigation

The Brief A Florida fugitive has been arrested after a week on the lam. Deputies arrested 27-year-old Courtney Faith Stanley and safely recovered her 2-year-old daughter in Hillsborough County. Stanley is accused of bolting from deputies with her toddler unrestrained in the car after a Walmart theft investigation in Manatee County.



A 2-year-old girl has been safely located, and her mother is behind bars, a week after deputies say the pair sped away from a Manatee County Walmart following a theft investigation.

The backstory:

On Aug. 5, 2025, Manatee County deputies say Courtney Faith Stanley, 27, was being investigated for theft at the Walmart located at 6225 SR 64 East in Bradenton.

During the incident, deputies say she got in a vehicle with her toddler unrestrained and took off, knocking a deputy to the ground, avoiding arrest.

At that time, deputies believed the 2-year-old girl was in danger due to Stanley’s actions and the circumstances surrounding the case.

Dig deeper:

On Aug. 12, 2025, deputies say Stanley was arrested in Hillsborough County.

They noted that during her week-long flight from the law, Stanley went to Illinois and was arrested when she returned to Florida.

Courtesy: Manatee County Sheriff's Office

She is charged with aggravated battery on LEO, fleeing to elude, petit theft with two prior convictions, child abuse without bodily harm, child neglect without bodily harm, obstruction and resisting arrest without violence.

Her 2-year-old daughter has been put into the custody of the Department of Children and Families.