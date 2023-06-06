911 call reveals moments after University of Tampa student was shot and killed while getting into wrong car

The person who shot and killed a 19-year-old University of Tampa student in September said the teenager "pointed something at him, and he thought it was a gun," according to newly released documents.

Carson Senfield died in the early morning hours of Sept. 17 in the 1000 block of W Arch St.

The attorney for his family, Ralph Fernandez, said Senfield was shot and killed as he tried to get into a car that he thought was an Uber.

Pictured: Carson Senfield, a student at The University of Tampa, who was shot and killed in September.

"He was a contributor to society. He didn't detract. He helped others in his young life," Fernandez said.

Senfield had been out at the bars on South Howard, celebrating his 19th birthday. But friends said Senfield "was not acting right" that night, according to newly released reports from Tampa PD. So they sent him home in an Uber.

Senfield’s Uber driver told police the 19-year-old didn’t immediately recognize his home when they arrived, the report said. But eventually, the teenager did get out.

He later attempted to get into the unnamed shooter’s car, thinking it was another Uber ride, according to Fernandez.

According to the reports, a witness said he saw Senfield, who he believed was "either drunk or high," open the shooter’s back car door.

According to the medical examiner’s report, alcohol and cocaine were found in the teen’s system.

The shooter – whose name is redacted in the reports due to Marsy’s Law -- told police Senfield "pointed something at him, and he thought it was a gun," according to the report.

The shooter’s girlfriend was also in the vehicle. She told investigators she "was scared" and that "the way the person was coming into the car with no response concerned her."

"Hey, this dude just tried to come in, come in our car. And I had to shoot," the caller can be heard telling dispatchers on the 911 call.

The caller repeatedly tells the dispatcher that Senfield had opened his back car door.

CALLER: "He opened up our door. And I don’t know if he had a gun…"

DISPATCHER: "OK, so was he trying to carjack you?"

CALLER: "Yes, it seem like it…Could you all hurry up, please?"

The 911 call reveals what the shooter said to dispatchers.

Fernandez told FOX 13 he is upset with how dispatch handled the call.

"Dispatcher’s the one who suggested, you know, first of its kind proposition to the shooter that he was being carjacked: He didn't say it, that that was a fear. It was a dispatcher who told him," Fernandez said.

After the shooting, witnesses said they watched the shooter perform CPR on Senfield until police came.

The shooter is not facing charges in this case. Although the decision by prosecutors was released in April, it became official in December, when the state attorney sent a letter to Tampa Police saying, "a review of the facts gathered during the investigation and the applicable law compels the conclusion that use of deadly force against Carson Senfield was justified."