Missing Georgia mom Debbie Collier was found naked and burned, clutching tree at bottom of embankment: docs

A missing Georgia mom found dead earlier this month was discovered partially burned, stripped naked and "grasping a small tree," according to police documents.

Investigators are still working to learn how the body of Debbie Collier ended up in a wooded area off of Highway 441 in North Georgia.

Graphic content warning

Her daughter, Amanda Bearden, told investigators that her mother’s car was in the shop at the time and that she left home in a rented Chrysler Pacifica SUV, carrying only her license and a debit card.

Collier, 59, was initially reported missing out of Athens on Sept. 10.

"Like everyone else, I’m shocked. Why is that happening around here?" Daniel Shelton said.

Shelton is one of many wondering what happened to Collier.

According to an incident report from Habersham County Sheriff’s Office, Collier’s van was found on the side of the road September 11 after she was reported missing to the Athens-Clarke County Police Department a day prior.

Reports indicate the Sirius XM Radio inside the van led investigators to the location after officials tried to "ping" Collier’s cell phone through the night.

The chilling details show Collier last talked with her daughter who says her mom sent $2,300 with a message stating "they won’t let me go...there is a key to the house underneath a flower pot."

A trail of caution tape marks the path deep into the woods where Collier’s unclothed body was ultimately found. Downhill from the scene, investigators found a blue tarp with burn marks, and "a nude female laying on her back, grasping a small tree with her right hand," according to the incident report.

Investigators believe whoever was responsible attempted to burn the body. Her remains were "apparently burned with what appeared to be charring to her abdomen."

Collier’s red purse was also found nearby.

"I’m scared for my family. It puts fear in me," Shelton said.

One person said they noticed the van for a few days, but didn’t think anything of it because cars break down often.

"I couldn’t imagine what they are going through. Our hearts are with you," Shelton said.

Many can’t imagine the horror and terror the family is going through as whoever is responsible remains on the run.

"I just hope that people are safe and stop bringing you crap up here. Keep it where you’re from. If you don’t have good intentions we don’t want you up here," Shelton said.

Habersham County Sheriff’s Office has not released many details surrounding the case or suspect description and motives.

The Habersham County Coroner's Office transferred Collier's remains to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation's Crime Lab for an autopsy, and GBI was also sent "various items of possible evidence" for enhanced analysis.

