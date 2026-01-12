Missing girl, 14, last seen in Longboat Key: FDLE
LONGBOAT KEY, Fla. - FDLE has issued a missing child alert for a 14-year-old girl who was last seen on Saturday in Longboat Key.
Her name is Jordan Tobey and authorities say she was last seen near the 4800 block of Gulf of Mexico Drive.
Tobey could be carrying a black backpack and might be riding a red "trek" bicycle.
She was wearing a black sweatshirt and black shorts. Tobey is 5 feet 4 inches tall and about 133 pounds with blonde hair and blue eyes.
What you can do:
If you know where she might be, please call the Longboat Key Police Department or 911.
The Source: Information for this story was provided by FDLE.