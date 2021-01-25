Sebring boy who got off bus at wrong stop found safe, deputies say

Deputies in Sebring say they have found a missing boy who apparently got off at the wrong school bus stop this afternoon.

The Highlands County Sheriff’s Office said the 7-year-old got off the bus at S.R. 17 and Grove Avenue, which was not his correct stop, around 2:15 p.m.

Deputies issued a 'missing and endangered child' alert for the boy just after 5 p.m. The child was found safe less than an hour later, investigators said.