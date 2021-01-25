Expand / Collapse search

Sebring boy who got off bus at wrong stop found safe, deputies say

By FOX 13 News Staff
Published 
Updated 37 mins ago
Sebring
FOX 13 News

SEBRING, Fla. - Deputies in Sebring say they have found a missing boy who apparently got off at the wrong school bus stop this afternoon.

The Highlands County Sheriff’s Office said the 7-year-old got off the bus at S.R. 17 and Grove Avenue, which was not his correct stop, around 2:15 p.m.

Deputies issued a 'missing and endangered child' alert for the boy just after 5 p.m. The child was found safe less than an hour later, investigators said.