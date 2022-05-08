Missing Osceola County teen may be in Tampa

article

The Osceola County Sheriff’s Office is searching for 17-year-old Jessica Mahadan who was last seen on Friday morning and may be in the Tampa area.

According to deputies, Mahadan was last seen around 6:40 a.m. at her home located at 1592 Mickey Johnston Court in Kissimmee.

She was supposed to head to school, but she did not arrive or return home. A note indicating she was thinking about self-harm was discovered inside her bedroom, according to investigators.

She left her home in a 2013 white BMW X5 with Florida tag PLZV63. Her cell phone last showed her in the area of Countryway Blvd. in Tampa.

Mahadan is 5’03", weighs 110 pounds and has brown hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a red hooded sweatshirt and khaki pants.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to contact the Osceola County Sheriff’s Office at 407-348-2222.