Mobile home destroyed by fire in Spring Hill, fire officials say

A Spring Hill homeowner woke up Tuesday night to the smell of smoke, and managed to safely evacuate the home, fire officials say.

Around 8:32 p.m., Hernando County fire crews were alerted to the fire, located at 3346 Marina Way. Officials say the homeowner was sleeping on the couch when she smelled smoke.

She thought her roommate was home, and tried to warn him, according to Hernando County Fire Rescue. They said she tried to open his door, but it was locked. She exited the mobile home and threw a rock through his bedroom window.

The action caused more air to enter the home, rapidly spreading flames through the structure, fire officials say. This occurred before firefighters arrived at the location, where they found fire and heavy smoke.

Firefighters say they extinguished the fire within 12 minutes of arriving.

Officials say the roommate was out with friends and not home when the fire occurred. It appears it began near the mini-refrigerator in a bedroom, but officials are still investigating.

During the investigation, fire officials say smoke detectors were not functioning.

Advertisement

"HCFR would like to remind all in the community to regularly inspect and test their homes smoke detectors," officials say. "Batteries should be changed twice a year and all smoke detectors should be replaced every 10 years."

The fire led to a total loss of the home and its contents. Firefighters say Red Cross is assisting the occupants of the home.

