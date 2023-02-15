‘Mommune’ gives women a support system following divorce or trauma

A single mom is going viral for her unconventional way of inspiring and supporting women going through a difficult time.

Our greatest challenge is to find our best life even when it's hard.

Kristin Batykiefer’s life turned upside down after a painful divorce. But she’s not hiding anything and putting it all out there on social media.

"I think I share so much online because I want women to know if they're going through something hard, there are different paths you can take, and it doesn't have to be this sad terrible alone time," she explained.

Kristin Batykiefer created a 'mommune' so women could help each other through difficult times.

She found happiness sharing a life with other women who love and support her in what she calls a "mommune", including one of her best friends and roommate from their college days at USF.

"You can lean into your community and find ways to be happy through whatever you're going through. And the "mommune" is just another little thing I fell into that has just made this experience that much better for me," Batykiefer explained.

They are living under the same roof and finding a new way to make it work.

Kristin Batykiefer says she is trying to smile and have fun while going through a divorce.

These women help with each other’s kids, share the pain of life after divorce and take care of each other when they’re sick.

Her posts have gone viral - with other women sharing the same stories. And appreciation for her sharing hers.

"The original post I made about the ‘mommune’ has thousands of comments, with women saying, 'Where do I drop my husband off so I can come live in a ‘mommune?’' and there are threads where women are saying, 'I live in California any other moms here?' and they're like, oh let's meet up. I think it's something that women are really interested in."

After going through a painful divorce Kristin Batykiefer leaned on her friends for support.

Batykiefer says the hope is to one day start a nonprofit where they can help other women move on from a life of trauma or divorce.

It’s not been all roses.

"I get tons of critics but none for the "mommune" thing. I have a divorce bucket list where I'm checking off things because I just feel like my whole life changed. I'm having to recreate my life things and I'm doing thing that I didn't have time to do. This weekend I'm going indoor skydiving and I get a lot of haters for trying to be happy through a divorce."

Kristin Batykiefer's unique mommune approach has gone viral.

But it doesn’t worry her too much. She’s moving on. Batykiefer’s got a new look and a new attitude.

Sometimes you have to try and fall. But if you keep working at it, you find a way to get it right with a little help from your friends.

LINK: Learn more about Batykiefer on her Instagram page.