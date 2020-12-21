More COVID-19 vaccine doses headed for Florida, governor says

More coronavirus vaccines rolled into Florida Monday, as Gov. Ron DeSantis hinted at who will be able to get the vaccine during phase two.

Monday, Florida received 61,000 doses of the Moderna vaccine with 300,000 more coming Tuesday, and DeSantis said 160,000 more doses of the Pfizer vaccine are also coming.

DeSantis says once health care workers and those in long-term care units get their vaccines, he says the state will prioritize the older population -- 70 and up.

The governor also said he disagreed with a federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention advisory committee’s recent recommendation that people over age 75 and front-line essential workers should be next in line to get the shots. Front-line essential workers include first responders, educators, corrections officers and food and agricultural workers. DeSantis called the recommendation a "big mistake."

"The problems with that is, as I see it, a 22-year-old-food service worker would get a vaccine over a 74-year-old grandmother," DeSantis said. "I don’t think that’s an appropriate calculation of the relative risk there."

DeSantis this month predicted that every resident in a Florida long-term care facility would be offered a vaccine by the end of December. According to the state’s COVID-19 draft distribution plan,138,588 residents were in nursing homes and assisted living facilities as of Sept. 20.

DeSantis says he’ll speak more on phase two during a news conference Tuesday.

Advertisement

Information from the News Service of Florida was used in this report.

