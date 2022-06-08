More than 100 at-risk kids go 'fishin' with Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd

article

More than 100 children spent Wednesday morning with Polk County deputies, learning how to bait a hook, cast a line and patiently wait for a bite before reeling in a fish at the lake south of the Sheriff's Operation Center in Winter Haven.

The Polk County Sheriff’s Office said its annual ‘Fishin’ with Sheriff Judd’ event provides the kids an opportunity to interact with law enforcement officers in a positive outdoor setting, with deputies and Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission officers standing in as guides to provide supervised catch and release activities.

According to PCSO, the participants were selected by Community Oriented Policing (COP) deputies who patrol and interact with residents to prevent, suppress, and fight crime.

"These areas tend to be comprised of lower socioeconomic neighborhoods where quality of life challenges exist, including relatively higher crime rates. Children in these areas can be at higher risk for delinquency and scholastic under-performance," the agency said. "COPs deputies interact with children, families, residents, and businesses in their assigned communities, building a good rapport and working with them to lower crime and improve quality of life."

READ: Bear found roaming downtown Haines City

After the fishing, Polk Sheriff's Charities, Inc. provided lunch for the kids, as well as toys and games from anonymous donors.