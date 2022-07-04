More than 100 attend Tampa rally for reproductive justice on Independence Day

More than 100 people walked down the Riverwalk in downtown Tampa calling for reproductive justice at the Freedom Rally Abortion Rights march on Monday.

Instead of stars and stripes, there was a march for reproductive rights for Independence Day, as people held signs carrying the emotions following the U.S. Supreme Court’s reversal of Roe v. Wade.

"So we have to come out here on Independence Day because this is supposed to be an independent day for everyone. But when our freedoms are at attack, no one is free. Until all of us are free, none of us are free," said Vanessa Lester, an activist and organizer.

The march drew speakers calling for political action like voting in elections and messages about supporting all women. Among the activists and residents marching, elected officials shared why the rally was important.

"We're celebrating here with 250 years of independence. And I'm concerned about the freedoms that are being taken away from us," said Andrew Warren, the Hillsborough County State Attorney. "I have two little girls at home. I'm worried about the freedoms that are being taken away from them in the future that we're leaving them."

Abortion is now up to the states, and in Florida a new law went into effect on July 1 banning the procedure after 15 weeks of pregnancy.

"If there is a chance that we are inflicting pain on a conscious, living being, we would think that the state has a compelling interest in erring on the side of caution with something like that," said James Percival, the Florida Chief Deputy Solicitor General on June 30 during a court hearing on the law.

A Leon County judge blocked the law but hasn’t signed the order yet. So in the meantime, the law is still in place.

Tampa residents participating in the march said the implications are widespread and that’s why they will keep marching.

"Abortion access impacts everybody. Everybody loves somebody who's had an abortion, whether they recognize that or not, whether they know about it or not, it's just the case," said Elizabeth Baker, a participant in the march.

The Leon County circuit court judge is expected to sign the order sometime this week, abortion legal analysts said. Governor Ron DeSantis said the state plans to appeal the judge’s decision to keep the law in effect.