More than 100 dogs looking for homes at multi-county mega-adoption event

Animal shelters across the Bay Area are joining together to kick off a weekend-long dogs-only "mega-adoption" event Friday at the Pasco County Fairgrounds in Dade City.

During the event, which began Friday and runs through Sunday, more than 100 dogs will be up for adoption each day, although the number could increase depending on demand.

This is the second mega-adoption event. The first happened in 2019 before the COVID-19 pandemic forced organizers two wait until this year to hold the event again. It comes as animal shelters everywhere face overcrowding.

"It's actually a national crisis. Right now we're seeing overcrowding throughout the country," said Chelsea Waldeck, with Hillsborough County’s Pet Resource Center.

Shelters from Pasco, Hillsborough, Polk, Marion and Sumter Counties participated.

Organizers worry the overcrowding situation may get even more challenging; a lot of dogs are expected to have been lost or abandoned during Hurricane Ian and will need to be brought to shelters across the state.

"We're working closely with the shelters down south to see what their needs are right now," said Waldeck. "They're still assessing everything, trying to get everything organized, but we would love to be able to make some room to be able to assist them."

The event continues Saturday and Sunday at the Pasco Fairgrounds from 10 a.m. until 5 p.m.