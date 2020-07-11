More than 10,000 new Florida coronavirus cases reported Saturday; 95 new deaths

The Florida Department of Health says the number of known cases of COVID-19 in the state rose by 10,360 since yesterday morning as the virus spreads and as more people are tested across the state. The total number of cases in Florida is now 254,511.

The number of Florida resident deaths has reached 4,197, an increase of 95 since Friday's update. Another 104 non-Floridians have died in the state. Locally, Polk County reported 11 new deaths, Pinellas County reported eight, Hillsborough County reported five, Highlands County reported two and Citrus, Hardee, Hendry, Hernando and Pasco Counties each reported one.

Of the 254,511 cases, 250,984 are Florida residents while 3,527 are non-Florida residents currently in the state.

Bay Area COVID-19 cases by the numbers:

Hillsborough: 18,360

Pinellas: 10,596

Sarasota: 2,641

Manatee: 4,632

Sumter: 622

Polk: 6,983

Citrus: 523

Hernando: 818

Pasco: 3,748

Highlands: 517

DeSoto: 830

Hardee: 596

Source: Florida Department of Health

The state is not reporting a total number of "recovered" coronavirus patients or those currently hospitalized. As of Saturday, 18,023 Floridians had been hospitalized for treatment at some point.

A total of 2,477,810 people have been tested in the state as of Saturday -- about 11.5% of the state's population -- according to the Florida Department of Health.

The rate of positive new tests has increased during that time period. It was at 15.3% on Friday, the most recent date available.

Saturday's total new case number represents the 39th straight day with new cases near or over 1,000 per day. The 120 new deaths reported Thursday was a record high for the pandemic, and while Saturday's 95 deaths was lower, it was still the second-highest number since April.

Experts say the current spike is partly due to more tests being given, but also a result of reopening the state.

Gov. Ron DeSantis says the recent case increases are largely due to testing of "high-risk" individuals like farmworkers in the state's rural counties, prisoners, and residents of long-term care facilities, though he has more recently noted the "erosion" in social distancing, especially among the younger demographics in social setting. That prompted him to order all bars to cease serving alcohol.

While the number of new cases has trended up over the last few weeks, the number of deaths has begun to reflect the same upward trend though "significant delays" in data reporting, as the state says, make interpreting short-term trends from that statistic less reliable.

Editor's note: The number of new cases and deaths reported each day does not necessarily reflect the day that the case was confirmed. The state says some private testing labs dump large batches of test results which include cases from previous days. Stats for today and previous days will likely change in the future as the state reviews more cases and updates retroactive data.

The state's number of deaths represents permanent Florida residents who have died from COVID-19.

If you feel sick:

The Florida Department of Health has a COVID-19 Call Center at 1-866-779-6121. Agents will answer questions around the clock. Questions may also be emailed to covid-19@flhealth.gov. Email responses will be sent during call center hours.

