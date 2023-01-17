More than 25 cats found abandoned near I-75 in Gibsonton

A colony of 26 cats were found in a bunch of shrubs last week where I-75 meets Gibsonton Road in Hillsborough County.

After being tipped off by a passerby, Merinda Wolfe with the St. Francis Animal Rescue said she found the cats cold, hungry, confused and endangered by passing cars.

One of the cats was even found dead after being hit by a car.

They get so hungry that they leave and try to find food," Wolfe said. "They also try to find where they used to live."

She and animal control trapped and brought the cats to Hillsborough County's Pet Resource Center. They said it will be hard to figure out who abandoned them, especially because it appears they had been living near the highway for a fair amount of time.

They're all being evaluated to see which will be good pets or good outdoor worker cats.

"I hope they all find an inside home," Wolfe said. "All spayed and neutered. And I hope they find a loving home."

Wolfe said this is a good time to remind everyone that there are plenty of resources for those who may be overwhelmed by their pets. She said there's no reason for them to ever live like this.

"I can't even imagine the human being that did that," said Wolfe. "I have no words for him. For her. I have no words."