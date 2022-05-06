More than 300 trees from across the globe call a unique Carrollwood arboretum home

Nestled in the back of the Carrollwood Village Park sits a latitude arboretum with more than 300 trees from different countries that have the same latitude as Hillsborough County.

"If you take a stripe of latitudes around the earth, these are trees from different countries all put together here," explained Greg Brown, Parks Planning and Athletic manager for the parks and recreation department for Hillsborough County.

The trees represent about 200 different species and are separated into four different sections: Florida natives, flowering trees, palms, and conifers.

"The plaques in the arboretum have the country of origin, some interesting facts, and what you might be able to get out of the tree or expect from it if you were to plant it at your house," stated Brown.

Many of these trees are suitable to be planted in a backyard.

"When this park was put in, I said we need this space to be able to poison the minds of people who come to the park about how great trees are and the ecosystem services they give us back are really good," explained Brown.

The park is open from sunrise until 9 p.m. daily.

LINK: Click here to find out more information about the park.

