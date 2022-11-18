More than 300 turtle nests observed on Bay Area beaches in last 200 days

article

Researchers at Clearwater Marine Aquarium said the 2022 sea turtle nesting period was a great one on beaches near Tampa Bay.

Turtle watchers observed more than 300 sea turtle nests during a 200-day period, along 21 miles of beaches on Florida's West Coast. CMA said loggerhead sea turtle nests are the most common in the area.

Loggerhead sea turtle hatchlings released by Clearwater Marine Aquarium (Courtesy CMA)

In 2020, there were about 220 nests. Last year, there were about 280. CMA said it's a good sign to see the number of observed nests rising every year.

However, the turtles still need protection from manmade hazards. Nearly 500 turtle hatchlings had to be treated at the Clearwater aquarium this year. Almost 400 of the treated hatchlings were rehabilitated and released.

Turtle watchers patrol beaches of Pinellas County (Courtesy

CMA pointed out that Pinellas County is one of the state's most densely populated counties. Lots of people means lots of artificial lighting along beaches. Artificial light confuses hatchlings, often leading to death or injury.

Loggerhead sea turtle hatchlings rescued by Clearwater Marine Aquarium (Courtesy CMA)

Sea turtle hatchlings follow light. In an area where humans don't provide artificial light, the night sky leads them to the water. However, if artificial light is present, the hatchlings become disoriented.

Adult turtles can also become disoriented, too.

Loggerhead sea turtle hatchlings released by Clearwater Marine Aquarium (Courtesy CMA)

CMA said nearly 175 instances of disorientation were observed, but the actual number is likely much higher.

Officials encourage anyone who lives near, or visits Tampa Bay area beaches to be educated about sea turtle nests and the dangers sea turtles and hatchlings face.

Loggerhead sea turtle hatchling rescued by Clearwater Marine Aquarium (Courtesy CMA)

For more information, visit https://mission.cmaquarium.org/news/category/sea-turtles/