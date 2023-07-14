More than 50 Manatee County game rooms busted in undercover operations for illegal gambling

Owners of some game rooms in Manatee County are taking a loss that’s much bigger than from the slot machines.

Detectives targeted 53 gambling establishments over the past couple of months. They shut down Sizzling Sam’s Arcade in Bradenton Thursday, and took 69 gambling machines and more than $52,000 in illegal profits.

Manatee County Sheriff's Office deputies delivered cease and desist letters to all 53 game rooms and about 40% voluntarily closed their doors.

Detectives conducted undercover operations on the ones, like Sizzling Sam’s, that refused to close.

"The state of Florida has made it very clear there is a new law," Randy Warren, the spokesperson for MCSO, said. "You cannot operate these slot machines where they're getting cash payoffs. This is illegal gambling."

"The owners are the ones that need to face the music here, and they are clearly operating when they know that they shouldn't be operating," Warren said.

The owner of Sizzling Sam’s could face up to five years in prison, Warren said, and up to $10,000 fines per machine. Warren said the owner will likely be charged with operating a gambling establishment and possession of illegal gambling equipment. The investigation is ongoing.

According to Warren, they also learned about a scam during the investigation where people impersonate a Florida Gaming Control Commission official and ask business owners to pay fines to be able to reopen their game room.

"That's not the way the state works on that. You can't just pay some large amount of money and then go back to breaking the law. So, if they ever see that please let us know," Warren said.

Employees and customers won’t be charged, Warren said.