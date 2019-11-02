More than 50 parking meters vandalized in downtown St. Petersburg

article

The St. Petersburg Police Department is searching for the culprit who sprayed sealant foam on more than 50 parking meters in the downtown area.

According to police, the parking meters were sprayed with a sealant foam in the coin slot and card readers, making them unoperable.

Detectives said 27 meters on the 600 block of Central Avenue were sprayed with the foam on October 27. An additional 26 meters in the 400 block of Central Avenue were sprayed on Friday.

Police said some of the meters were vandalized beyond repair. The damage is estimated to cost between $10,000 and $12,000.

Anyone with information about the vandalism should contact the St. Petersburg Police Department.