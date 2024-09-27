More than a dozen people rescued in Hernando County

Parts of Hernando County remained underwater Friday after Hurricane Helene.

Hernando County rescues

The Hernando County Sheriff's Office says 18 people had to be rescued from high water.

Officials say they received 500 calls overnight. No deaths or injuries have been reported.

Fire crews responded to a house fire on Friday morning on Tahiti Drive. No word on what sparked the fire or if anyone was injured.

Lithium battery dangers

The sheriff's office is asking people to be mindful if you have non-marine and/or lithium batteries that may have or did get wet…they are a fire danger.

Officials say as the batteries dry out, they may spontaneously combust, causing a fire.

If you have lithium batteries in the house, in the garage, or close to the house, you are asked to move them outdoors and away from any structures or vehicles.

Hernando Storm damage

Officials in Hernando County say they will begin damage assessment at or around noon, but as daylight broke, it was easy to see downed trees, flooded roads and boats in places they shouldn't be, such as on roadways and in marshes.

Power outages

As of 9:30 a.m. on Friday, 17,000 structures were without power, according to HCSO.

Shelters

Officials say 75 people were in shelters on Friday morning.

