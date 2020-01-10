Morton Plant patient calls in bomb threat for second time in five years

article

A frustrated patient reported a bomb threat at Morton Plant Hospital – but it wasn’t the first time he did it, police said.

Clearwater police arrested 53-year-old Warren Scudder for making the threat Thursday. They said he was medically cleared before calling in the threat using a cell phone.

Police said he told them he was drinking all day and went to the emergency room for chest pains. He was upset when doctors checked him out and released him because he believed something was wrong with him, detectives said.

He was arrested for making a false report.

Police said Scudder was arrested in February 2014 on the same charge. They said he became upset when he had to wait for treatment at Morton Plant, used an in-house phone to be connected to the switchboard, and told the operator there was a bomb in the hospital.

