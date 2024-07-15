Mosaic employee killed in industrial-related accident was a devoted mother, hard-worker, family says

The family of a young mother in Polk County is remembering her after she was killed in an industrial-related accident.

Jameka Williams, 29, was working at the Mosaic plant south of Mulberry on Friday when the fatal accident occurred.

"If I had to describe this family in four letters. It would be love," said Dr. Angela Clark, a pastor. "Jameka was a devoted mother to Ja-Skylar as well as a devoted sister, niece, and friend to everyone around her."

Clark says Williams comes from a close, tight-knit family and she was a joy to be around -- the life of the party. Her first and foremost priority was taking care of her 5-year-old daughter, Ja-Skyler. She was a hard worker, which was a skill she learned from her parents -- and was trying to buy a house for her and her daughter.

"She had just asked me like ‘hey, can you help me get my credit together, so I can get me a house,’" said Zandra Baker, Jameka's Aunt.

Williams was a process operator at the Mosaic plant and had been working there for nearly two years. Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd says she was on a piece of machinery while working on Friday night when, for unknown reasons, she slipped and fell into the machine. Her death is still under investigation.

In the midst of mourning death, the family is also celebrating a blessing: a​ new life.

"Each time there's a loss, I have also seen the Lord bring a gain, which you see the little one came days before this happened and I believe this was to add to what had been taken away," said Clark.

OSHA was on scene and is still investigating. A spokesperson with the sheriff's office says Williams' autopsy will be completed sometime Monday.

