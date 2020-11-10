Moskowitz a possibility for FEMA post?

Expand / Collapse search
Tornado Watch
from WED 8:08 AM EST until WED 5:00 PM EST, Tampa Bay waters, Coastal waters from Englewood to Tarpon Springs FL out 20 NM, DeSoto County, Hardee County, Hillsborough County, Manatee County, Pinellas County, Sarasota County
12
River Flood Warning
from THU 1:00 PM EST until SAT 1:00 AM EST, Manatee County
Tropical Storm Warning
is in effect, Coastal Citrus County, Inland Citrus County, Coastal Hernando County, Inland Hernando County, Coastal Pasco, Inland Pasco County, Pinellas County, Coastal Hillsborough County, Inland Hillsborough County, Coastal Manatee County, Inland Manatee County, Coastal Sarasota County, Inland Sarasota County, Sumter County, Polk County
Storm Surge Watch
is in effect, Coastal Citrus County, Coastal Hernando County, Coastal Pasco, Pinellas County, Coastal Hillsborough County, Coastal Manatee County, Coastal Sarasota County
Hurricane Watch
is in effect, Coastal Citrus County, Coastal Hernando County, Coastal Pasco, Pinellas County, Coastal Hillsborough County, Coastal Manatee County
River Flood Warning
from FRI 3:18 AM EST until SUN 7:00 AM EST, Hardee County
River Flood Warning
from THU 7:40 PM EST until SAT 7:00 AM EST, Hillsborough County
River Flood Warning
from THU 8:20 AM EST until THU 5:15 PM EST, Hillsborough County
Rip Tide Statement
from WED 6:00 AM EST until FRI 7:00 AM EST, Pinellas County, Coastal Hillsborough County, Coastal Manatee County, Coastal Sarasota County
Flash Flood Watch
from TUE 9:41 PM EST until FRI 1:00 PM EST, Coastal Citrus County, Inland Citrus County, Coastal Hernando County, Inland Hernando County, Coastal Pasco, Inland Pasco County, Pinellas County, Coastal Hillsborough County, Inland Hillsborough County, Coastal Manatee County, Inland Manatee County, Coastal Sarasota County, Inland Sarasota County, Sumter County, Polk County, Hardee County, DeSoto County, Highlands County
Tropical Weather Statement
until WED 12:45 PM EST, Coastal Citrus County, Inland Citrus County, Coastal Hernando County, Inland Hernando County, Coastal Pasco, Inland Pasco County, Pinellas County, Coastal Hillsborough County, Inland Hillsborough County, Coastal Manatee County, Inland Manatee County, Coastal Sarasota County, Inland Sarasota County, Sumter County, Polk County, Hardee County, DeSoto County, Highlands County
High Surf Advisory
from WED 6:00 AM EST until THU 1:00 PM EST, Pinellas County, Coastal Hillsborough County, Coastal Manatee County, Coastal Sarasota County

Moskowitz a possibility for FEMA post?

Published 
Updated 2 hours ago
News
FOX 13 Tampa Bay

Moskowitz a possibility for FEMA post?

Florida Division of Emergency Management Director Jared Moskowitz says he would answer the phone if called about leading the Federal Emergency Management Agency under President-elect Joe Biden.

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. - Florida Division of Emergency Management Director Jared Moskowitz says he would answer the phone if called about leading the Federal Emergency Management Agency under President-elect Joe Biden.

But as he dealt Monday with Tropical Storm Eta in the Gulf of Mexico, Moskowitz wouldn’t say what his response would be or if he’d even publicly acknowledged contact from Biden’s team.

“If the call came, I would answer the phone,” Moskowitz said during an interview at the state Emergency Operations Center, before noting that he hadn’t received such a call.

Besides, “If it rings,” he added, “I probably won't tell you anyway.”

Moskowitz said it’s “extremely humbling” to have his name tossed around as a possible candidate for the federal emergency-management post. But he added the reasons for the rumors are understandable, as he is a Democrat appointed by a Republican governor.

A similar scenario played out when Democratic President Barack Obama moved into the White House in 2009 and appointed Craig Fugate as FEMA director.

Fugate, a Democrat, had been named director of the Florida disaster agency in 2001 by Republican Gov. Jeb Bush.

Fugate, who coordinated the state’s disaster response through the record-setting 2004 and 2005 seasons, oversaw FEMA for eight years.

“I’m sure that’s why people are speculating,” Moskowitz said, adding the FEMA director position might not be high on lists of transition priorities.

“I think the president-elect and the vice president-elect have a lot more on their minds going on over the next couple of months as they try to build their transition team,” Moskowitz said. “You know, who's their secretary of state. Treasury. Not that FEMA isn't important. But you know, look, they got a lot going on.”

Moskowitz, 39, a former state House member from Broward County, has played an important role in the state’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic, as well as overseeing response efforts for more-traditional disasters such as storms.

He was executive vice president and general counsel at AshBritt Environmental when picked for the emergency-management job in December 2018 as Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis transitioned into office. AshBritt, a Deerfield Beach-based national disaster recovery and environmental services company, has contracts throughout the state to clean up post-hurricane debris.

Moskowitz, who resigned from the private sector job after getting the state appointment, had overseen the company’s contracting and procurement department.

DeSantis noted at the time that Moskowitz had been called a “high octane incumbent” and “an effective Democratic voice in the Republican-dominated Legislature.”

On Saturday, a DeSantis emergency order formally put Moskowitz in charge of the response to Tropical Storm Eta, the record-tying 28th named storm of this year’s hurricane season.