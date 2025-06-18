Mosquito surge in Tampa Bay tied to hurricane aftermath, abandoned lots

The Brief Tampa Bay is seeing more mosquitoes than usual this summer, and hurricane debris may be to blame. Abandoned pools, vacant lots and storm-damaged properties are acting as breeding grounds. Pinellas County Mosquito Control offers free help — including mosquito-eating fish.



Residents across coastal Tampa Bay, especially in areas like Treasure Island, are swatting more than usual this summer — and it’s not just the heat that’s rising.

What we know:

Experts said hurricane debris and leftover flooding from storms Helene and Milton have created prime conditions for mosquito breeding.

More than 40 species of mosquitoes are buzzing around the region, and some may be new to the area.

What they're saying:

Laurie points to vacant lots and storm damage as key culprits: "It’s not just pools — it’s standing water, it’s sitting debris, people’s houses that haven’t been fixed yet," she said. "Lots have been scraped and now when it rains, it becomes a lake and a breeding ground … I was sitting out back and the mosquitoes started biting at me… you really can’t go out."

At Pinellas County Mosquito Control, officials said they’ve seen an uptick in reports linked to abandoned pools and debris piles.

"Those pools can go down if a pump or some other repair needs to happen… and maybe the homeowner just can’t take care of it right at the moment," said Alissa Berro with Mosquito Control.

What you can do:

Pinellas and other counties are offering help at no cost. If your pool is out of service or your yard is collecting standing water, you can call Mosquito Control directly.

One creative (and natural) solution? Mosquito fish — native minnows that can eat up to 100 mosquito larvae a day.

"They specialize in feeding on mosquito larvae. They love them," said Berro.

Residents are also encouraged to:

Drain any standing water around their property

Clean up debris

Report neglected pools or vacant properties

The Source: This story is based on interviews with residents in Treasure Island and officials at Pinellas County Mosquito Control.

