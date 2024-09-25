Mote Marine Aquarium prepares for Hurricane Helene

Expand / Collapse search
Storm Surge Warning
is in effect, Coastal Sarasota County, Coastal Manatee County, Coastal Hillsborough County, Pinellas County, Coastal Pasco, Coastal Hernando County, Coastal Citrus County
6
Hurricane Warning
is in effect, Coastal Pasco, Coastal Hernando County, Coastal Citrus County, Coastal waters from Tarpon Springs to Suwannee River FL out 20 NM
Tropical Storm Warning
is in effect, Highlands County, DeSoto County, Hardee County, Inland Sarasota County, Coastal Sarasota County, Inland Manatee County, Coastal Manatee County, Polk County, Inland Hillsborough County, Coastal Hillsborough County, Pinellas County, Inland Pasco County, Sumter County, Inland Hernando County, Inland Citrus County, Coastal waters from Englewood to Tarpon Springs FL out 20 NM, Tampa Bay waters
Hurricane Watch
is in effect, Coastal Sarasota County, Coastal Manatee County, Coastal Hillsborough County, Pinellas County, Inland Pasco County, Inland Hernando County, Inland Citrus County, Coastal waters from Englewood to Tarpon Springs FL out 20 NM, Tampa Bay waters
Flood Watch
from WED 8:00 PM EDT until FRI 8:00 AM EDT, Inland Sarasota County, Inland Manatee County, Inland Hillsborough County, Inland Pasco County, Inland Hernando County, Inland Citrus County, Coastal Sarasota County, Coastal Manatee County, Coastal Hillsborough County, Coastal Pasco, Coastal Hernando County, Coastal Citrus County, DeSoto County, Highlands County, Hardee County, Polk County, Pinellas County, Sumter County
Tropical Weather Statement
is in effect, Inland Sarasota County, Inland Manatee County, Inland Hillsborough County, Inland Pasco County, Inland Hernando County, Inland Citrus County, Coastal Sarasota County, Coastal Manatee County, Coastal Hillsborough County, Coastal Pasco, Coastal Hernando County, Coastal Citrus County, DeSoto County, Highlands County, Hardee County, Polk County, Pinellas County, Sumter County

SARASOTA, Fla. - Mote Marine Aquarium in Sarasota has a plan to follow during every tropical system that comes our way. 

Hurricane Helene is no different. 

"All of the animals are receiving a normal day. Good quality feeding, good quality care in preparation of the possible oncoming storm," said Evan Barniskis. 

Barniskis is the Associate Vice President of Mote Aquarium. 

TRACKING HURRICANE HELENE

On Wednesday morning, he worked with staff members as they put that plan in place. 

They work to ensure the safety of all the animals on their island campus. 

That includes making sure habitats have proper oxygen levels and if any of their systems go offline during the storm. 

"We  have back up power generators for all of our exhibits, but in the event for some reason there is a delay on that generator turning on or the pumps firing up, we do have back up oxygenation where we have oxygen tanks that we can then deploy," said Barniskis. 

A team of staff members will stay on site throughout the storm, ensuring everything is running smoothly and that the animals are safe.

"We have a team of individuals that stay here to ensure the functionality of our campus, to make sure everything goes well," sad Barniskis.

