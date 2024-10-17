Mote Marine assesses damage after back-to-back hurricanes, loss of two otters

After two back-to-back hurricanes, it's going to be a long road to recovery, especially for some of the Tampa Bay area's community staples. Businesses and organizations sustained a lot of damage during Hurricanes Helene and Milton, including Mote Marine Laboratory & Aquarium in Sarasota County.

The power of water and wind from Mother Nature within two weeks was a gut punch to Mote Marine. They’re not only working to clean up, but also mourning the loss of two of their beloved ambassadors.

"This community here in Southwest Florida could have handled one okay, but two back-to-back like this is close to a knockout punch," said Dr. Michael Crosby, the president and CEO of Mote Marine.

Crosby said Hurricane Helene first brought flooding, and then Hurricane Milton brought damaging winds. The aquarium put a lot of effort into preparing for both of the storms, evacuating some of their animals to the Mote Aquaculture Research Park 13 miles inland.

"If we didn’t take very aggressive and proactive steps to prepare for both of these storms, it would have been much worse," Crosby added.

Lawmakers and commissioners from Sarasota County toured the damage at Mote Marine on Thursday. They said it could cost $13 million to fix.

"Helene hit our feet and then Milton took our head off. There’s no roof on the building behind me," said State Representative Fiona McFarland.

While Helene caused flood damage and Milton damaged their roof, the aquarium is also mourning the loss of two of their North American River otters, Huck and Jane. The aquarium said they died during Hurricane Milton. The stress of back-to-back hurricanes caused health issues for the two otters. However, another otter named Pippi survived.

The deaths hit the elected officials hard, because they also visited the aquarium with their families.

"It’s heartbreaking to go through here," Sarasota County Commissioner Mark Smith said. "Those who have lived here and visited so many times."

While the road to recovery looks long, Crosby said, "it’s not going to knock us down."

"As a community, we are trying to keep our heads above water," said Sarasota County Commissioner Erik Arroyo said. "We were drowning after the first hurricane, haven’t even finished cleaning up."

